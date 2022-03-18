How to watch the Bobcats in the NCAA basketball tournament

The following is a press release from Montana State University:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be making appearances in the NCAA tournament. See below for information on how to follow the first-round games.
Men’s team to play Texas Tech
The Bobcat men’s team will play against the No. 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders at 11:45 a.m. Mountain time. The game will air on TNT.
- Video (TV provider subscription required)
- Men’s game page on NCAA website
- MSU Athletics men’s basketball homepage
Women’s team to play Stanford
The women’s team will take on No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinals at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
- Video (TV provider subscription required)
- Women’s game page on NCAA website
- MSU Athletics women’s basketball homepage
Links to live video for all NCAA tournament games can be found on the tournament’s website.
