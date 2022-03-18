How to watch the Bobcats in the NCAA basketball tournament
Photo courtesy of Montana State University

The following is a press release from Montana State University:

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be making appearances in the NCAA tournament. See below for information on how to follow the first-round games. 

Men’s team to play Texas Tech 

The Bobcat men’s team will play against the No. 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders at 11:45 a.m. Mountain time. The game will air on TNT. 

Women’s team to play Stanford 

The women’s team will take on No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinals at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

Links to live video for all NCAA tournament games can be found on the tournament’s website.  

Tags

News For You