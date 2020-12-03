How you can “Be a Santa to a Senior” in need

BOZEMAN- This year Home Instead is asking the whole Montana community to spread holiday joy to seniors who are facing increased isolation due to COVID-19.
For the past nine years, the Bozeman community has helped support older adults in the community during the holiday season with gifts and that support couldn’t come at a better time than now with the struggles of COVID-19.
“One of the things that we’re seeing this year that we haven’t seen in years past is, it’s kind of sad, but it’s a request for hand sanitizer, for sanitary wipes and it’s something that in the past they didn’t have to worry about so it shows you how much on their conscience it is,” RuthAnn Marchi, a Home Instead Bozeman Franchise Owner said.
The Be a Santa to a Senior program asks members of the community to visit tree locations between now and Dec. 9 in Bozeman, Helena and Missoula.
Simply find a participating tree location, grab a paper ornament off a tree, and fulfill the gift request for a local senior by purchasing the item(s) and wrapping the present and dropping it off in a bin by the tree.
Program organizers are hoping to collect over 300 gifts, which will be safely delivered to seniors ahead of the holidays.
Because of COVID-19, Home Instead will not be hosting their annual wrapping party.
You can search for a tree location near you by visiting this link.
In Bozeman, a tree can be found at Opportunity Bank on Oak Street and Rosauers Supermarket on Technology Boulevard.
In Belgrade, a tree can be found at Town and Country Foods on Madison Avenue.
In Helena, a tree can be found at the Safeway on Montana Avenue.
In Missoula, a tree can be found at the Southgate Mall.
Monetary donations are also welcome.
More information about the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program can be found here.
More information about Home Instead in Montana can be found here.