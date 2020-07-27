Pints with Purpose

Photo courtesy of Bridger Brewing Company and Gallatin Valley YMCA.

BOZEMAN- If you head out to Bridger Brewing from 5-8 p.m. on July 27, 2020, you will be helping out the Gallatin Valley YMCA.

Bridger Brewing Company will be donating $1 to the Gallatin Valley YMCA for every pint purchased.

They will continue their "Pints with Purpose" on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, by giving to the Bozeman Symphony.

The Y is a cause-driven organization that is for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The Bozeman Symphony community educational outreach program provides free live classical performances to the rural hamlets and communities in south-central Montana.

More information and the next “Pints with Purpose” dates can be found here.

Tags

News For You