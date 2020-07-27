BOZEMAN- If you head out to Bridger Brewing from 5-8 p.m. on July 27, 2020, you will be helping out the Gallatin Valley YMCA.
Bridger Brewing Company will be donating $1 to the Gallatin Valley YMCA for every pint purchased.
They will continue their "Pints with Purpose" on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, by giving to the Bozeman Symphony.
The Y is a cause-driven organization that is for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
More information and the next “Pints with Purpose” dates can be found here.