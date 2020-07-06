How you can drink beer for a good cause

BOZEMAN- People going out to drink at Bridger Brewing from 5-8 p.m. on July 6, 2020 will be helping out the Bozeman Help Center.
Bridger Brewing Company will be donating $1 to the Bozeman Help Center for every pint purchased.
The help center provides outreach, direct services, crisis counseling and therapy to those in the Gallatin area to create a safe and confidential outlet.
Bridger Brewing Company holds “Pints with Purpose” events every Monday with non-profit organizations around Gallatin County.
More information and the next “Pints with Purpose” dates can be found here.