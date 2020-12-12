LIVINGSTON- The Livingston Business Improvement District is making it a priority to keep small business's doors open while keeping customers safe during the pandemic.
“Shop Safe & Local” campaign started Nov. 27 and will continue running through Dec. 24 rewarding those who shop and dine locally with gift cards, COVID-19 prevention safety swag, and hot chocolate cheer bags.
So far around $5,000 has been given out to local shoppers.
To participate, customers have to find the “Shop Safe & Local” stickers in local small businesses and take a selfie with the image or take a photo of an item you’ve purchased locally and share with the hashtag #ILoveLivingstonMT on social media or email to info@explorelivingstonmt.com.
On Dec. 12 from noon until 4 p.m. the downtown Livingston elves will be giving out 50 gifts bags and another 100 next weekend on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 with all sorts of goodies to local shoppers.
In all around $14,000 is being given out with their “Masked Hero” campaign to get shoppers to wear a face mask in small businesses while shopping.
These rewards to shop safe and local are all made possible by a COVID prevention safety grant.
They also updated their “Holiday Wish Book” that is completely free with gift ideas from local shops, artisans, and restaurants that can be found here.
More information on the Livingston Business Improvement District can be found here.