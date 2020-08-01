How you can support local businesses and local veterans through the Warrior Taste Fest

BOZEMAN- The second year of the Warrior Taste Fest by the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation will be held in two different parts.
Throughout the month of August, you can support local combat veterans and local businesses by purchasing $50 passports.
The passport promotion runs August 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020, at where all proceeds will go to the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation. According to their website multiple passports may be purchased per person.
Once you get the passport you have to visit 10 of 27 participating Montana owned businesses listed on the passport and spend a minimum of $10 to support local businesses as well.
If you complete that task you can turn in your passport to the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation to be entered into their grand raffle on September 7, 2020, with a variety of different prizes that can be found here.
The Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation Treasurer Eugene Graf said this event means so much to them in helping out local veterans during these uncertain times.
“We’ve been very concerned about whether fundraising is going to stay there so we can continue to serve our veteran population, the need is certainly still there and so we are very much concentrating on getting injured servicemen and women back on the rivers fishing for this therapeutic recreation,” Graf said.
The second part of the event is the dinner and live auction on Sep. 25, 2020, at the Rockin' TJ Ranch in Bozeman featuring local artists and a keynote speaker.
Due to COVID-19, they are asking that attendees use caution and stay at home if you are feeling sick, have traveled outside the U.S. in the past 14 days, or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
For those not comfortable attending an in-person event, you can still bid on live auction items with a Zoom meeting link they will send out closer to the event.
More information on the event and how to purchase tickets can be found here.