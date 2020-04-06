How you can use your 3D printer to save lives

BOZEMAN- With community members coming together to be of service, the Montana Science Center, they’re working from home.
The group took their 3D printers home and are using them to make masks.
Normally the printers would be used to make small trinkets for kids but now they’re being used to save lives.
“We have printed about 30 of them,” Abby Turner the director of the Montana Science Center said.
It’s a little time-consuming but something you can do if you have a printer at home.
“It takes about 3 1/2 hours to print one mask so it’s not a quick process,” Turner said.
But that’s not stopping them from printing hundreds of masks which they are currently working to distribute, Turner says it’s all hands on deck right now.
“It’s really important for us to do our part,” Turner said, “it’s been really hard to have the science center close and not be able to welcome guests this is away we cannot only connect with the community but we can use our resources in this time.”
If you want to use your 3D printer to make masks for hospitals or care facilities, you can follow this link for the file.