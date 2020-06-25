HRDC and Gallatin Valley Food Bank passing out free fox boxes in Belgrade Thursday

BELGRADE- The Gallatin Valley Food Bank in partnership with the HRDC will be handing out food boxes for families in the Belgrade area.
This taking place Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. in the South Parking lot of the Belgrade Middle School.
As part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, the USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.
This will be taking place at the same time as the summer lunch handout, you can hop in the line for a food box from the east entrance.
You can find out more here.