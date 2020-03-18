BOZEMAN - HRDC Warming Centers in Bozeman and Livingston are closing their doors early for the season in response to coronavirus beginning Wednesday.
The HRDC said in a release the decision was made with the concern of transmitting coronavirus to people experiencing homelessness. The Warming Center was initially going to close March 31 for the season.
"We know this is a difficult time for our community and particularly those without shelter. This decision did not come lightly and comes at the recommendation of our Advisory Council," HRDC's CEO and President Heather Grenier said in the release. "The concern stems from the ability to appropriately space sleeping bunks in line with current CDC recommendations and the number and percentage of our Warming Center guests that are included in the high-risk population."
HRDC says they are still providing limited amounts outdoor equipment, showers, bathrooms and health checks at the Bozeman location. They say the Livingston location is working with local businesses to find alternative places for people experiencing homelessness to stay, as well as giving proper equipment.
"We will continue to work with partners to explore alternative shelter solutions. HRDC is committed to taking every precaution considering the vulnerability of our team members, our volunteers, our customers and our community," Grenier said.