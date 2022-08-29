BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 HRDC has been able to restock its closet to host a free shopping event for teens this Wednesday.
The event is possible through the generosity of the community and there will be racks of new and gently used clothing on hand for students to take home at no charge.
HRDC officials said they have seen an increase of families seeking clothes for their kids especially with school starting back up.
To help those families there will be clothing sizes that generally fit youth ages 12 - 18 at the giveaway.
Some of the clothing items donated are jeans, t-shirts, dresses and sweatshirts and shoppers will also be able to find shoes, socks, athletic wear, and more.
HRDC Outreach Coordinator, Emma Hamburg said the non-profit is at full capacity for most clothing items but they are still looking for people to donate socks.
People are encouraged to drop off socks for the Gallatin County Fairgrounds building 1 Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Interested teens can stop by Building Number 1 at Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman on Wednesday, August 31st between 5:00 and 7:00 pm for the shopping event.
More information about HRDC and the shopping event can be found here.
