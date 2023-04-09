BOZEMAN, Mont. - The HRDC partners with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank where they distribute food and host programs, such as the one day Spring for Food drive.
The drive brought in more than thirteen thousand pounds of food, which is over two-thousand more than the year prior. Along with almost $4,400 in cash and check donations, not including online donations.
"Its purpose really is to, like I said, stock up our shelves and it'll also go to our childhood nutrition programs all as part of our mission, which is to strengthen our community by improving food security and making sure no one goes to bed hungry in southwest Montana," said Outreach Coordinator Rachel Salang.
The food drive is closed now but you can still donate to the food bank online or in-person.
