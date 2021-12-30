BOZEMAN, Mont. - The HRDC has issued a Code Blue warning due to frigid temperatures in Bozeman.
“This is a very necessary, but costly action to take. While our Bozeman Warming Center is not currently funded to be open during daytime hours on Fridays and Saturdays, we are extremely concerned about our guests’ safety and can use all the support the community can provide to help us keep our doors open,” HRDC Housing Director, Brain Guyer said.
Capacity at both the Bozeman and Lewistown shelter locations has been doubled this year by the HRDC due to demand for emergency shelter.
This past year, seven lives have been lost in Bozeman due to exposure-related causes, according to the HRDC.
“Our guests come from every walk of life. While we don’t necessarily think of it in these terms, one or two major crises can upend the trajectory of someone’s life – whether it’s a loss of income, significant unexpected medical costs, or the loss of a loved one – any combination of major life changes can lead to someone finding themselves unhoused, especially in Southwest Montana amid the affordable housing crisis we are experiencing,” said Jenna Huey, HRDC’s Emergency Shelter Services Manager.
Huey continued, “Beyond all else, we believe everyone deserves a warm, safe place to sleep at night and we are committed to keeping our doors open during this period of severe weather so that people can come in out of the cold.”
Community outreach had increased, and the HRDC has expanded its seasonal shelter hours, however, due to the lengthy cold streak, they say additional community support is needed.
Donations can be made to the Warming Center online here, or by mail to HRDC, c/o The Warming Center, 32 S. Tracy Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715