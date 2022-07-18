BOZEMAN, Mont. - Last week HRDC submitted an Urban Transportation District to the county election office.
According to HRDC, creating a UTD will ensure that the community will continue to receive federal transportation funding, and it will sustain the vital service HRDC’s Streamline provides to Gallatin Valley residents.
The Gallatin Valley is one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that is why HRDC wants to create an UTD.
The population of Bozeman alone has grown to more than 53,000 people according to the latest U.S. Census data.
Therefore, Bozeman’s growing population exceeds an important threshold in the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA’s) classification system and is now considered a small urban community.
HRDC said by establishing a UTD Streamline will be able to receive federal transportation funding and continue providing zero-fare services.
In addition, creating a UTD requires collecting signatures from 20% of registered voters living within the proposed district.
The proposed UTD includes Bozeman, Belgrade, and Four Corners and is based on Streamline’s current and projected future service areas.
If HRDC can collect sufficient signatures and verify them, the Gallatin County Commission will hold a public hearing and place the UTD on the May Special District election ballot for voter approval as required by law.
The public is also invited to attend a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, July 27th from 12 pm - 1pm. The meeting can be accessed here.
More information about UTD can be found here.
