HRDC launches "Shop 4 a Senior"

BOZEMAN- The HRDC Senior Programs will offer assistance with shopping to seniors.
Shop 4 a Senior, helps seniors meet their essential needs by getting their groceries or other items without having to head out themselves.
The program will be similar to an Angel Tree, seniors can contact HRDC to request their essential needs wish list and HRDC then recruits a donor/volunteer to pick up the items.
Items are given to HRDC, who will then make deliveries to the seniors so that they do not have to leave their homes.
This service is confidential and available to all seniors at no cost. HRDC will make weekly check-in phone calls during the outbreak to continue to assist the seniors.
You can get assistance, by calling 406-587-5444 or visit this link.