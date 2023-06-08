BOZEMAN, Mont. - The HRDC is moving forward with development of their homeless shelter at their Community Commons campus after the Gallatin County Commission approved a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.
This was part of a deal that if business leaders in the community pledged $2.25 million for the project, the commission would match that in their ARPA grant, said HRDC CEO Heather Grenier.
At this point, they have enough funding together to get construction on the year-round shelter, called Homeward Point, started.
The shelter will not only provide temporary housing, it will also have other resources for helping people experiencing homelessness find permanent places to live, Grenier said.
“It's a needed and necessary landing spot, but it's not the end. And so, what we want to be able to do is make sure that on site at the shelter, we have all those wraparound services available so that we can get people back into housing as quickly as possible,” she said.
The HRDC met with the Bozeman City Commission on Wednesday to start the building permit process, Grenier said. They are hoping to break ground on the project sometime in July or August.
Final construction bids are still in process and there will likely be a funding gap for a while, since the original plans for the project were submitted a few years ago, said Penny Johnson, HRDC public information officer.
The HRDC is comfortable, though, with the amount of funding they have and will be able to start construction while they finish the final leg of fundraising.
Phase one of the Community Commons started last year with The Marketplace, which will provide affordable food access. This is a building with a grocery area, pay-what-you-can restaurant, food storage and a commercial kitchen.
