BOZEMAN, Monta. - The Human Resources Development Council is opening the Warming Center, a new seasonal shelter that will sleep 60 people per night.
Due to COVID-19, more people have been faced with homelessness in the Gallatin Valley.
The new facility has more bathrooms and showers than the previous facility on Industrial Drive.
There will also be a laundry service available at the Warming Center.
Fork and Spoon have partnered with the Warming Center to provide meals to their community.
Heather Grenier, HRDC President, and CEO said, "Because they are only able to do take out right now they will delivering meals to the sight so we can make sure everyone has a meal on a nightly basis."
The Warming Center at 2015 Wheat Drive will be open every day from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
It will open to the public on Tuesday.