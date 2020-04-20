HRDC Receives $45,000 from Town Pump Charitable Foundation to Support Food Banks

BOZEMAN- The HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Headwaters Area Food Bank received a $45,000 donation from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many households have lost their employment and are now in need of food assistance.
Right now HRDC’s Food Banks have adapted their service delivery to a food box drive-thru model.
Before the pandemic, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank was seeing roughly 1200 households a month. Now, with the impacts of the pandemic felt in Montana, the HRDC is seeing many new customers.
In March, this amounted to 170 new households.
The Town Pump Charitable Foundation donated $35,000 to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and $10,000 to the Headwaters Area Food Bank.
The Town Pump Charitable Foundation has given $1 million to Montana’s Food Banks to support the increase in the number of people now in need of food.
Due to congestion at the food bank there asking that you donate financially as opposed to food product.