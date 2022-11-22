BOZEMAN, Mont. - Southwest Montana's homeless shelter, HRDC, announced Tuesday the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund awarded them with a $5 million grant.
A release from HRDC said this is the largest grant the organization has ever received.
“This generous grant will allow HRDC to continue to pioneer creative solutions to address the lack of accessible housing and homelessness in our community while ensuring we meet the individual needs of our most vulnerable neighbors,” HRDC’s CEO Heather Grenier said in the release. “Many Montana families are struggling to secure basic shelter and necessary support; with this grant we will be able to meet immediate needs and create lasting solutions that will help them regain stability in their lives.”
HRDC said this money will be going towards building shelters, particularly for families, and to develop more transitional and permanent housing amid low housing availability and low income. The plan is to cater towards each family based on their needs.
A group of national advisors who advocate for and have expertise on homelessness and service provision chose to award HRDC with the Day 1 Families Fund.
