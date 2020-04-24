HRDC receives a large grant from the city to make improvements to the warming center

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman City Commission granted the HRDC $296,000 to make much-needed improvements to the warming center.
The grant funding allows them to do all of the major improvements needed to the building which are necessary to meet code along with health and safety regulations.
This will bring everything up to fire code by way of the appropriate number of fire exits, along with the appropriate number of accessible fire exits.
13 showers will be added, 10 additional new restrooms, along with walls to help divide sleeping areas between single men, women, and, families,
“The community will benefit in the sense that we actually have a facility that will meet the current shelter demands in our community,” Heather Grenier the C.E.O of the HRDC said, “so everyone that would like to have shelter well have access to shelter.”
These modifications will take the center from 43 people being able to spend the night to 120.
Ultimately the goal of the facility is to go from seasonal to year-round but that all depends on community support.
Right now though this grant is a major piece of the puzzle in moving forward towards that goal of being a year-round facility
Over 25 people have made that transition just this year alone from the streets to permanent housing because of services offered at the warming center.