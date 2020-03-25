Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES, WITH SOME HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. VISIBILITY ONE MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PERIODS OF SNOW OR SNOW SHOWERS MAY BE LOCALLY INTENSE TONIGHT. EXPECT SOME ROAD SURFACES TO BECOME SLUSHY OR SNOW COVERED INCLUDING PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 90. WHILE SNOW DIMINISHES EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING POOR ROAD CONDITIONS MAY CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&