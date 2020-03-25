BOZEMAN – Right now Tim Crawford of Pheasant Farms a local business person will match contributions up to $10,000 given to HRDC this week.
The HRDC in Bozeman is a nonprofit that operates the Warning Center, the Food Bank the bus services and many more amenities and in the area.
Crawford’s donation and those matching will all support HRDC’s efforts to respond to the pressing needs of our community including, housing support, emergency shelter, food, and nutrition, transportation, and supplies.
“My wife Cathy and I are happy to be fortunate enough to make this contribution to our community and hope others will be able to donate at a level they are comfortable with,” Crawford said via release from the HRDC.
If you would like to make a donation you can follow this link.