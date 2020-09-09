HRDC’s Streamline hosts public discussion on possible route redesign

BOZEMAN- The HRDC's Streamline bus services are looking for the public’s input on new proposed routes.
The Transportation Management and Design, Inc. released the initial service recommendation report for HRDC’s Streamline Redesign 2020 project.
Public meetings will give community members an opportunity to ask questions, give feedback, and suggest changes.
Community members can access a summary map of the proposed short-term routes and leave public comments here.
Streamline invites community members to join them for one of the following meetings:
● Sept. 9, at 12 p.m. Redesign Streamline 2020 Public Meeting via Zoom
● Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. Redesign Streamline 2020 Public Meeting via Zoom (This meeting is targeted at community stakeholders, but the general public is welcome to listen in).
● Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. Redesign Streamline 2020 Public Meeting at the Emerson. Masks are required.
● Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. Redesign Streamline 2020 Public Meeting via Zoom
All Zoom meetings can be accessed here or you can call 1-669-900-6833 and enter the access code 6215759599# to listen in.
More information about Streamline can be found here.
More information about the HRDC can be found here.