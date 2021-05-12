BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Human Resources Development Council is having a Staycation Fundraiser with all the proceeds going towards services for senior citizens.

According to a release from the HRDC, those who buy tickets for the fundraiser will have the chance to win a staycation at one of six local lodgings--the prize includes one or more overnight stays, on-location activities and local fares.

There will be a total of 100 tickets available selling for $100 each beginning May 25. The ticket raffle will happen May 27 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

All of the proceeds from the ticket sales are going towards services for senior citizens. HRDC said needs among senior citizens have grown during the pandemic.

HRDC offers senior citizens various services such as helping at home, with food and meals and behavioral health counseling.

These services are important for senior citizens who have limited resources and need help working out difficult processes such as Medicare, HRDC said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, HRDC would usually host an annual bingo fundraiser; however, the organization decided to host a virtual event in 2021.

The fundraiser is made possible by Grey Cliffs Ranch, First Security Bank, PayneWest Insurance, Kelley Connect, Element Bozeman, Dust Bunnies and Geyser White Water.