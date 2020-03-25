HRDC working to keep city moving amid the Coronavirus

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF 1/2 MILE OR LESS. UNTIL 545 AM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...ICY ROADS CAUSING TRAVEL ISSUES THIS MORNING... ICY ROAD CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN REPORTED EARLY THIS MORNING AS WET ROADS FROM RECENT SNOW BEGINS TO FREEZE AS TEMPERATURES FALL THROUGH THE MID-20S. INTERSTATE 90 ESPECIALLY IS IMPACTED FROM NEAR THREE FORKS EAST TO NEAR BOZEMAN PASS. AREAS OF FREEZING FOG WILL ADD ADDITIONAL MOISTURE AND ICY CONDITIONS TO SOME AREA ROADS. EXTREME CAUTION IS ADVISED IF YOU ARE PLANNING ON TRAVEL THROUGH THESE AREAS. ROADS THAT APPEAR TO BE WET ARE MORE THAN LIKELY ICY, OR WILL SOON BECOME COVERED WITH A LAYER OF BLACK ICE.