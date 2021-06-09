BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Fork and Spoon reopened their dine-in service for customers Monday.

For over a year, the pay-what-you-can restaurant was only offering take-out meals due to COVID-19.

Since March, the restaurant has served anywhere from 80 to 100 people per night.

Fork and Spoon head chef Leah Smutko said the fast-casual restaurant has seen a 10% increase in people using their meal services during the pandemic.

The Fork and Spoon is a volunteer led and the restaurant is seeking more help since reopening in-person dining.

The restaurant is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday and will continue to offer their takeout options.

More information on volunteering at the Fork and Spoon can be found here.