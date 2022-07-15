BOZEMAN, Mont. - Hundreds of Bozeman residents have not received their United State Postal Service mail in weeks in Bozeman.
On Thursday, people waited in line for over half an hour to find out where their mail is.
USPS workers told people living in the Bozeman area that their mail is currently on hold due to a staffing shortage and carriers are unable to deliver.
The backlog is causing problems for Montanas who rely on the mail for essential prescriptions, paychecks, bills, and basic communication with family and friends.
"I'm getting hit with a lot of late fees right now which as of lately they do add up you know HOA dues, electric bills, water bills, they are not getting there on time and I will get them but are already seven days past due," Gallatin County Resident Jeffery Silverman said.
But letters are not the only thing people have not been receiving in their mailboxes.
Bozeman Resident, Kate Kujawa said, "I ordered my package probably about a week or so ago and it was supposed to be delivered about three days ago but it was delayed by 1 or 2 days and then I got a text notification saying that something was obstructing the delivery saying that it was undeliverable...there is nothing obstructing my doorway"
Some people in the area who are still receiving mail in Bozeman said they have gotten junk mail this past week.
Senator Daines and Tester both sent a letter to USPS addressing the issue on Thursday hoping the post office can find a solution for Montanans sooner rather than later.
Senator Daines's letter can be found here.
Senator Testers' letter can be found here.
