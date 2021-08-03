THREE FORKS, Mont. - Hundreds of Three Forks residents have raised concerns about the Montana Department of Transportation's relocation of the state rest area from Bozeman to Three Forks.
The new facility will be located north of I-90 on the west side of US 287, just north of existing business development near Wheat Montana.
Three Forks community members who are opposed to the Headwaters Rest Area project created a petition asking Governor Greg Gianforte to override the new facility.
The residents are concerned about their community, safety, environment, and the location of the proposed rest area.
Concerned Three Forks resident, Butch Barton said: "That is a proven magnet for crime and it's going to put it right in our front door and we don't want it here."
The residents also said there has been a lack of public involvement in this project.
As of Tuesday, the petition had over 950 signatures from people across the state of Montana opposing the new rest area.
"So this isn't just a Three Forks things we have people from Bozeman signing it that are even opposed to moving it out here and then again we have five subdivisions in this area right here that effect," Barton said.
The Montana Department of Transportation said the purpose of the new rest area is to offer a safe place for travelers to stop during harsh weather and road closures, offer an enclosed area for people to walk their pets, and a place for tourism and trucking.
The Headwater Rest Area will provide auto, RV, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, and all other travelers a safe place to stop and rest.
The new rest area will be twice the size as the one in Bozeman, with increase parking, and offer many more safety improvements over the former facility.
MDT said public input is encouraged and appreciated right now and they are encouraging residents to reach out with comments and questions about the project.
There are opportunities for public involvement and discussion and all that information is posted on the Public Involvement page.
According to the MDT website, the new rest area is set to start construction by the end of this summer.
More information on the Headwaters Rest Area can be found here.