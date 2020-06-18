BOZEMAN, Mont. - One of the groups behind the rallies in Bozeman over the last few weeks is putting on a special event Friday night in celebration of Juneteenth.
Organizers at Bozeman United hope anyone taking part in a citywide cookout and movie night can walk away with a better understanding of black history in America.
Juneteenth might be the most pivotal day in American history that you've never heard of. It goes by many names: it's been called "America's Second Independence Day" and "living freedom."
Whatever you call it, June 19th is a celebration of the day that slaves in Galveston, Tex. learned of their freedom from slavery. They'd been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation over two years earlier, but many in the most remote slave state of Texas were never told about Abraham Lincoln's executive order.
Today, the holiday is also an acknowledgement of the continued fight for justice and civil rights in America.
Organizers are asking Bozemanites to watch the documentary 13th and sign their petition for the city to invest in black and brown Bozeman instead of law enforcement.
Their goal is to get 800 parties going around the city, and hundreds have already signed up.
You're asked to sign up as an event host and you'll get a planner packet with videos and virtual guides. The cookout starts on Friday at 4 PM.
If you'd like to sign up to attend, click here.