UPDATE:
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased hunter as 65-year-old, Joseph Raymond Balyeat, of Bozeman.
Balyeat’s cause of death has been determined to be of natural causes.
He was a former Republican senator, and the President of the Montana Senate Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, shared a statement regarding Balyeat’s passing:
“Joe Balyeat was a hardworking senator for Montana taxpayers who brought a lot to the table with his accounting and sportsman background. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and died doing what he loved. He was a fighter for freedom and will be deeply missed.”
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A hunter was found deceased after being reported as overdue Tuesday night.
Just before 11:00 pm Tuesday, Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for the overdue hunter.
The person who reported it drove to where the individual was hunting near the Truman Gulch trailhead and saw their vehicle was still there.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says that due to the hunter being several hours overdue with a known medical history, a search was initiated.
Search and rescue volunteers from the Valley Section responded with the drone team and dog team to search after the reporting party gave an approximate area of where the individual was hunting.
LifeFlight Network also assisted by searching the area utilizing night vision.
Early Wednesday morning, the dog team located the hunter deceased and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner was dispatched.
“Sheriff Springer would like to pass on his condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.
