BOZEMAN, Mont. - A hunter was found deceased after being reported as overdue Tuesday night.
Just before 11:00 pm Tuesday, Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for the overdue hunter.
The person who reported it drove to where the individual was hunting near the Truman Gulch trailhead and saw their vehicle was still there.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says that due to the hunter being several hours overdue with a known medical history, a search was initiated.
Search and rescue volunteers from the Valley Section responded with the drone team and dog team to search after the reporting party gave an approximate area of where the individual was hunting.
LifeFlight Network also assisted by searching the area utilizing night vision.
Early Wednesday morning, the dog team located the hunter deceased and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner was dispatched.
“Sheriff Springer would like to pass on his condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.
