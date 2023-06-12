Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Gallatin County including sections of the Bridger Range. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen over portions of the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Menard. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&