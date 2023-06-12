ENNIS, Mont. - A hunter killed a grizzly bear on June 5th when it charged them in the Madison Range southeast of Ennis.
The person was in a remote parcel of private land in the backcountry hunting black bears when the grizzly bear charged them unexpectedly.
In self-defense, the hunter killed the bear with a pistol and was uninjured.
The hunter notified Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) that same day and a field investigation was directed by FWP and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, with assistance from the landowner the death of the bear was verified.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The bear appeared to be defensive towards the hunter during their unforeseen close encounter.
In 2013, the female grizzly bear was captured for research and had no history of aggression towards people and no cubs were found with the bear.
Inside the demographic monitoring area and outside the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear recovery zone the bear died.
Grizzly bears are becoming more common throughout Montana, which increases the probability that local homeowners and recreationists will come in contact with them more each year.
Montana FWP gave some precautions to help homeowners, recreationists and outside workers avoid negative bear encounters:
Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.
Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.
Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.
Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.
If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.
Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.
Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.
FWP provided special precautions for hunting areas that have grizzly bears:
Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.
Look for bear signs and be cautious around creeks and areas with limited visibility.
Hunt with a group of people. Making localized noise can alert bears to your presence.
Be aware that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.
Bring the equipment and people needed to help field dress game and remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible.
If you need to leave part of the meat in the field during processing, hang it at least 10 feet off the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.
Upon your return, observe the meat with binoculars. If it has been disturbed or if a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.
In the lower 48 states grizzly bears are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
The management authority for grizzlies rests with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.
For more bear safety visit FWP’s website.
