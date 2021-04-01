BOZEMAN, Mont. - Hyalite Canyon Road closed all vehicle traffic Thursday morning.
The area is closed for the next six weeks for spring thaw and, the Cluster Gallatin National Forest closed the gate to allow the winter snow to melt.
According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, vehicle traffic during the spring thaw can cause surface cracking and potholes on the road.
During the road closure, Hyalite is still open for non-vehicle activity.
Bozeman District Recreation Program Manager, Wendi Urie said, "Access is limited to non-motorized use so you can hike you can bike you can run but no motorized vehicles."
If one is driving to Hyalite during the closure, the forest service said it is important to park in either lot next to the information site.
Also, the annual Hyalite Canyon clean-up day will be held on May 15 and, the gate will open back up on May 16 for vehicle traffic.
More information on the Hyalite closure can be found here.
More information on the clean-up day can be found here.