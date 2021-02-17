Custer Gallatin National Forest
Custer Gallatin National Forest

GALLATIN CO. - The Hyalite Canyon will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18 for plowing.

According to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Hyalite Road will be closed from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm to allow snowplows space to work.

People are asked to plan to not be in the canyon during the closure.

HYALITE CANYON CLOSED FOR PLOWING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18th! Hyalite Road will be closed from 4 a.m. to noon to allow snowplows space to work. Please do not plan to be in the canyon at this time.

Posted by Custer Gallatin National Forest on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Tags

News For You