Weather Alert

...Locally heavy snow showers this afternoon into evening for west-central and southwest Montana... Scattered to numerous snow showers and snow bands will develop this afternoon and continue into the evening across west-central and southwest Montana before dissipating later this evening. Locally heavy snow may occur within the stronger snow showers and snow bands. Travelers and residents should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions this afternoon into this evening. Within the long but narrow snow bands, snowfall rates of one-half to 1 inch per hour may occur. Primary highways which may be impacted include Interstates 90 and 15, as well as US Highways 12, 287, 89, and 191. Slow down and allow for plenty of distance between you and surrounding vehicles when encountering these heavier snow bands.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 17 2021 AT 05:01 AM THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE BRIDGER, NORTHERN GALLATIN AND NORTHERN MADISON RANGES. AT LEAST 20-30 INCHES OF SNOW HAS FALLEN IN THE LAST FEW DAYS WITH WESTERLY WIND. THE WEIGHT OF THE NEW SNOW IS OVERLOADING A WEAK SNOWPACK AND CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2021.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches at most lower elevations, and 1 to 4 inches for mountain passes and higher elevations. * WHERE...Gallatin, Broadwater and Madison. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&