BOZEMAN- Don’t be alarmed if you see a large presence of Hyalite Fire Department vehicles throughout the Hyalite Fire District Sunday afternoon.
On April 5th to promote community strength during this COVID-19 pandemic Hyalite Fire will be providing a neighborhood parade to show community pride.
They will be traveling through several neighborhoods within the Hyalite Fire District including Woodland Parks, Falcon Hollow, Gooch Hill Meadows, Lazy TH estates and Hyalite Foothills.
The hope is to get a smile on everyone’s face during these difficult times.
You are asked to join in and create a positive message on a sign but also to respect CDC guidelines on social distancing.