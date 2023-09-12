BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both lanes are blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman until further notice due to a commercial vehicle crash Tuesday.
The blockage is located at mile-marker 323, 1.25 miles east of Hopper exit 324.
Montana Highway Patrol said via Facebook a vehicle lost its load of hay, causing a blockage in both directions.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 road report map, traffic is being redirected at exit 319.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
