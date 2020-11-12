LIVINGSTON - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a rollover crash east of Livingston Thursday morning on Interstate-90.
According to MDT, the rollover is on the road divider, creating a partial lane blockage, about 11 miles east of Livingston on the ramp at mile-marker 349.
Drivers should expect one-lane traffic and delays in the area of the crash.
ROLLOVER - CRASH on I-90 APPROX 11 MILES EAST OF EAST LIVINGSTON ON RAMP at milepost 349.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 12, 2020