BOZEMAN, Mont. - It was a big moment in Bozeman on Sunday as 508 members of the Bozeman High School's Class of 2020 graduated in a socially distanced in-person ceremony.
It may have been graduation day in Bozeman, but the scene wasn’t exactly what many picture for the big day. Graduating seniors were seated six feet apart on the turf of Bobcat Stadium, with parents and family members limited to two and socially distanced themselves across the stands. Many onlookers and students wore masks.
It’s the first time many seniors have seen one another in nearly three months.
“I’m super excited to do it with my friends," says graduating senior Olivia Slusser.
For Jalen Deyo, who’s getting ready to fill her gap year with work and adventure, today is extra special. Only a few weeks ago, she had no way of knowing if the ceremony would happen. It was her friends, family members, and her own driver that got her through the trying months leading up to graduation.
"There’s a quote that I used to always say to myself to keep me going, it’s by Winston Churchill. 'If you’re going through hell, keep on going,'" she says. "And that’s what we did here."
Hell has looked a little different for students over these last few months, and the speakers addressing them knew it. The unofficial theme of the ceremony was resilience.
"Hardships often prepare ordinary people for extraordinary destinies," one speaker told the crowd.
Even during Sunday's ceremony, there were a few bumps in the road. When the sound didn’t work for the national anthem, seniors and family members making their own music.
One family didn't let the two-person limit stop their celebration, even from behind a fence.
"I mean this is a first for anybody," says John Bishop, a Bozeman alumnus whose sister and cousin graduated Sunday, "and I’d just like to congratulate them on sticking it out because I don’t know if I could’ve done it.”
In some ways these circumstances make sense; the class of 2020 has never had an easy ride.
Many were born in the months following 9/11, raised during the financial crisis and an era of school shootings, and now graduating in the middle of a pandemic amid social unrest around the country.
But on Sunday, they still took the march onstage to get their well-earned diplomas.
Deyo described it as a “feeling of freedom" of closing one door and opening another.
This fall, many in this graduating class will cast their first ballots, one of their first steps towards choosing their own future and shaping their own circumstances.
This group of graduating seniors is special for another reason, as the last time one graduating class will come out of Bozeman before the city's second high school opens next year.