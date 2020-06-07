Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ABOVE PASS LEVEL. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITY. THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW ON BRANCHES WITH FOLIAGE COULD CAUSE THEM TO BREAK. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS THE SINGLE DIGITS TO TEENS ABOVE ZERO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&