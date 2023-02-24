Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&