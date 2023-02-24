BOZEMAN, Mont. - I Ho’s Korean Grill is hosting a fundraiser to provide relief to earthquake victims in Turkey this Sunday.
Any money made from food sales between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be donated to UMCOR, the United Methodist Committee on Relief, to provide help, said I Ho Pomeroy, owner of I Ho’s Korean Grill.
UMCOR does not keep any of the money, it all goes to helping people, Pomeroy said.
The restaurant is also hosting a silent auction with donated items from local businesses. Pomeroy went door to door asking business owners if they would like to participate in the auction and received gift cards and a few items from many businesses in town, including gift cards to Blackbird, Bozeman Hot Springs and J.W. Heist Steakhouse. Ph.D. Skis also donated a pair of skis as an auction item.
Pomeroy said she feels it is our job to help those in need both at home and abroad. She has held multiple fundraisers at her restaurant in the past, one of the most recent to provide aid to Ukraine.
“Sharing our wealth, our health, whatever we have and treasure. Sharing with other people in need is our responsibility, that’s what we do together,” she said.
The restaurant serves bibimbap, tofu pockets, Korean sushi and on Sunday they will also serve Turkish baclava.
