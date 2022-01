Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Montana... Gallatin River at Logan affecting Gallatin County. .An ice jam will cause water to flood lowlands along the river. For the Gallatin River near Logan...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Monday morning at 615 AM MST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Gallatin River at Logan. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.7 feet, February 2019...Ice Jam. Water level near 8.7 feet. Water flooding farm field next to river. At 8.8 feet, Water may be on small bridges and around railroad bridge footing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 AM MST Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to remain near flood stage of 9.0 feet. Fluctuations of +/- 1 foot are possible. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&