Ice rinks in Bozeman close due to coronavirus

BOZEMAN- Adding to the list of closures in the Gallatin County area, the ice rinks at the fairground, the Boettcher and Ressler ice arenas have closed their doors.
The Gallatin Ice Foundation sent an email explaining that it was a difficult decision to end the season early for hockey and figure skaters.
The foundation consulted with health professionals and made the decision March 16, the closure went into effect that night at 5 p.m.
No longer will there be drop-in hockey, freestyle or learn to skate classes.
This in response to the coronavirus. Right now, it appears that this is a permanent closure and not a two-week closure. The arenas were originally scheduled to close for the season on April 18.