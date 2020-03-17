Ice rinks in Bozeman close due to coronavirus

Weather Alert

...PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE ACROSS GALLATIN COUNTY THIS MORNING... PATCHY FOG, PERHAPS DENSE AT TIMES, WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF GALLATIN COUNTY THIS MORNING. BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN FOG COULD ALSO PROVIDE FOR SOME AREAS OF FREEZING FOG. FOG WILL BRING VISIBILITY OF ONE HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES, AND COULD BRING SOME SLICK SURFACES. THOSE TRAVELING SHOULD SLOW DOWN, TURN OFF CRUISE, AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS WHEN ENCOUNTERING FOG.