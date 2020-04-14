BOZEMAN- Right now in response to the virus outbreak, in-person Concealed Weapon Permit applications and renewals have been temporarily suspended.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian M. Gootkin said via a release that they are creating a new process to make sure requests are taken care of.
The department is developing a procedure for downloading the application forms that you can fill out, print off, and, mail or drop off with payment.
Once the background check is completed, you will be contacted by phone or email to come into the Law and Justice Center for a photo and signature on the form.
Then the permit will be finished and mailed to you.
