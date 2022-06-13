Inbound traffic at all Yellowstone entrances suspended

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Montana... Gallatin River at Logan affecting Gallatin County. Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway affecting Gallatin County. .Heavy rain falling on a melting snowpack is causing rising river levels. For the Gallatin River...including DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway, Logan... Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday morning.Tuesday morning at 1000 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.2 feet, Small bridge near gallatin gateway and a few homes west of town are beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM MDT Monday was 6.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 7.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.4 feet on 06/17/1974. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&