Inbound traffic at all Yellowstone entrances suspended

YNP- Yellowstone National Park has an alert in place for park wide road closures.
According to the parks Twitter, effective immediately, there will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into Yellowstone National Park today and tomorrow.
The park says at minimum it will be closed tomorrow, due to imagery of washed out roads repair processes could take significant time.
“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation," Supt. Cam Sholly said.
To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
