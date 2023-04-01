UPDATE AT 11:43 AM:
The incident on Forest Glen Dr. in Bozeman has been peacefully resolved with one person in custody.
According to the Bozeman Police Department, law enforcement vehicles and personnel will be on scene for a few hours, however residents are free to return.
A man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.
“As always, our goal is to peacefully resolve these incidents, a priority that often takes an extended period of time. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We’re also grateful to the many first responder agencies that assisted us,” the Bozeman Police Department said.
UPDATE AT 9:36 AM:
Drones are now being used for the incident on Forest Glen Dr.
The Bozeman Police Department says a variety of vehicles and equipment are in the area, now including drones that are being used to check things out.
“Thank you for your continued patience as we work toward resolving this incident,” the police department said.
UPDATE 6:12 AM:
Law enforcement officials are negotiating with a man who is barricaded inside of his home near the 1100 block of Forest Glen Drive.
Initially it was reported that the man was damaging vehicles and threatening neighbors with an ax.
When officers arrived on scene, the male suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.
Officers made efforts to communicate with the male from outside the residence although he refused to cooperate.
Due to the violent nature of the incident several nearby residences were evacuated and the joint City/County Special Response Team responded to the scene.
Crisis negotiators are also on scene and actively attempting to communicate with the male.
The public is requested to avoid the area until the incident has been resolved. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Fire Department and American Medical Response are also assisting with this investigation.
BOZEMAN, MT- Bozeman Police have alerted us that there is an active law enforcement presence in the area of Forestglen Dr and Saxon Way.
You are asked to stay out of the area as they work to resolve this.
SRT and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bozeman PD are working an incident.
