UPDATE:
Just before 3:00 pm, the Bozeman Police Department shared that the incident on Sacco Drive has concluded.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The public is being warned to stay clear of the Sacco Dr. area as law enforcement responds to a barricaded suspect.
Sunday morning the Bozeman Police Department said they are responding to a domestic violence incident in the area, where the suspect has barricaded themselves.
Numerous officers are on scene and drones are in use.
Baxter Ln. between 11th Ave. and Sacco Dr. is closed.
No further details have been released and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.