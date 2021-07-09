BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police are seeking help in identifying a vehicle suspected to be involved in an attempted deliberate homicide in Bozeman Sunday.
According to a release from the Bozeman Police Department, the vehicle in question was seen in the Bozeman Ponds area shortly after the shooting was reported. It was reportedly last seen heading eastbound on Huffine Lane from Fowler Avenue at around 10:19 p.m.
BPD said the vehicle appears to have license plate in front; however, it is uncertain the state and number of the license plate.
BPD has received multiple tips this last week with key information regarding the incident.
On Sunday, July 4, two adults were reportedly shot at the Bozeman Pond walking trail in the 600 block of South Fowler Avenue around 10:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found nearby residents treating the two victims, and the officers were told the suspect fled the scene, according to BPD.
BPD said both victims were brought to a local hospital, and they are both expected to survive.
Law enforcement thoroughly searched the area for the suspect, but the suspect has not been located.
The suspect is described as slender-built, 5-feet, 9-inches to 6-feet tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black mask covering their nose and mouth. It is uncertain whether the suspect is a man or woman.
No one else was harmed in this shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quinn Ellingson at 406-582-2956 or email crimetips@bozeman.net. BPD said anyone who comes forward with helpful information regarding this incident may remain anonymous and could qualify to receive a reward.