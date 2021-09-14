BOZEMAN, Mont. - A paraglider was rescued after they crashed in the Bridger foothills Sunday.
A release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said the paraglider was flying too low while they took off from the launch zone above the "M". The paraglider got a back injury after snagging a tree, and other paragliders called 9-1-1.
Search and rescue teams had to air extract the injured paraglider from the mountain terrain due to the manner of their injury. GCSO said a helicopter did a "short haul" taking the paraglider to an ambulance at the Sypes Canyon trailhead from the crash location.
The paraglider was brought to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to receive additional treatment for their injuries.