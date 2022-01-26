Weather Alert

...Scattered snow showers expected tonight through Thursday morning... A fast moving weather system will increase the chances for light snow shower activity for north-central and portions of southwestern Montana through Thursday morning. Little to no snow accumulations are expected for lower elevations, but the northwestern slopes of the central and southwest mountain ranges may see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Some routes that are likely to be impacted by accumulating snow include highway 200 from Great Falls to Lewistown, highway 89 from Monarch to King's Hill, interstate 15 from Helena to Boulder, and highway 191 from Bozeman to Big Sky. Anyone traveling through north-central and southwest Montana tonight through Thursday morning may encounter reduced visibility and slippery roads. Also note that the scattered nature of this activity may create highly variable road conditions over short distances.