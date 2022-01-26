BOZEMAN, Mont. - An injured skier called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon to report they fell and sustained a hip and tailbone injury, and was unable to ski to the trailhead.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says volunteers in West Yellowstone, alongside Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, and a deputy from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to the Rendezvous Trail System area, one mile south of West Yellowstone.
The patient was quickly located and rescuers performed an assessment before loading them onto a rescue sled and transporting them to a waiting Hegben Basin Rural Fire District ambulance.
Ambulance crews took the patient to the Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation.
