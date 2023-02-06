The following is a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
BIG SKY, Mont. - On February 5, at 1:38 pm, Gallatin County 911 dispatch received a call for a skier that had sustained a lower leg injury approximately 1 mile up the trail at Upper Beehive Basin.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind winter recreationalists that even a casual trip out can become an emergent issue. He would like to commend the individuals for having the ability to quickly communicate the emergency to get help on the way and encourages recreationalists to have a fully charged cell phone or some other communication device in case of an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.