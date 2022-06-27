Injured skier rescued in the Bridger Range

The following is a Facebook post from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - On June 26, 2022 at 12:55pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for an injured skier on the Great One couloir in the Bridger Range. As a group of skiers made their way down the slope, one hit a hard, icy, patch of snow. The skier lost control and fell about 100ft down the slope and was eventually stopped by another member of the party. The individual sustained injuries to their head, neck, hands and legs.
Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone recreating in the mountains to always travel in groups, in case someone is injured. It is also a good idea to have plenty of food, water, communication devices, and medical supplies in case of an emergency. If you are skiing during this time of year, be prepared to have changing snow conditions in different areas on the mountain.
