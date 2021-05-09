BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman community members are being invited to give their input as a part of the City of Bozeman’s Equity Indicators Project.

The survey was launched as a part of the project in an effort to measure equity and access to resources in the community.

A release from the City of Bozeman says the survey questions are focused on rating the level of need for resources, services, and opportunities to improve access to housing, transportation and public health and safety to support the needs and quality of life for all people in the community.

Those who respond to the survey are asked to provide information on their identity, including race and ethnicity, ability, and gender identity.

According to the release, these factors are essential in understanding how people’s identity and life circumstances relate to their needs and perceptions around equity in the Bozeman area.

“This is a really essential step to define and quantify what equity looks like in our community,” says City Manager Jeff Mihelich. “We are excited for this opportunity to learn from the data and listen to the experiences and stories in our community around race and identity.”

The project uses local and national data sources as well as community input to create a set of equity indicators to inform how Bozeman can address gaps in services and access to resources in the community.

These measurements will show the variation in outcomes and experiences between a community average and a given identity or characteristic the release says.

The equity indicators will be publicly available for anyone as well as for community partners and the City of Bozeman to use as a baseline to track progress in addressing gaps over time.

Input is also being compiled through stakeholder interviews, facilitated focus groups with local organizations and community groups, as well as through two community forums. The first community forum will be held virtually on May 26.

You can find the survey online here until Friday, May 28.