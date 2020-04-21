BOZEMAN - Right now a vehicle crash is blocking the intersection of Main and W. College.
Officers are estimating for the next half hour traffic will be blocked heading toward downtown Bozeman while they conduct their investigation.
Traffic from Main is being diverted on to W. College.
There is glass on the roadway. Drivers can expect delays and are being asked to give law enforcement the appropriate amount of space to investigate. It is advised to take an alternate route to downtown Bozeman right now.